Kim Kardashian Wants Another Child With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly hoping to have one more baby with husband Kanye West, and she’s hoping to hire a surrogate yet again.The reality star had her third daughter, Chicago West, via a surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening condition known as placenta accreta. If she were to carry another child herself, she could “bleed to death.” Instead, she hired a woman to carry an embryo made from hers and West’s genetics, and she’s thinking about doing so again.

“I would. I would maybe try for one more,” she said during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I mean, I really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I mean, I enjoyed carrying myself, and that wasn’t an option for me for my last child and moving forward.”

While Kardashian is a dedicated mom, she said there were some big perks to surrogacy. Chief among them was the breastfeeding, which Kardashian said freed up a lot of time and energy for her as the mother of a big family.

“I will say, like, when it came time to the breastfeeding time I was like ‘okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ It’s like — it’s a game changer. Having to not go through that every few hours, breastfeeding, I can spend so much more time with the older kids, and getting them all used to the new baby.”

As the center of a massive publicity empire, Kardashian had the choice to keep her identity a secret from her prospective surrogate. However, she told the hosts that she decided it would be better to let them know who they were dealing with.

“When you’re starting the process, you don’t have to technically let them know it’s you,” she explained. “But I wanted to give her the opportunity to choose us as well. What if she wasn’t a fan? We have amazing fans but we also have crazy haters. I wouldn’t want that energy around my baby.”

“I wanted them to be respectful and like who I am as a person and want to take that responsibility on,” she concluded.

Of course, during the appearance, Kardashian addressed the situation with her sister, Khloé, whose boyfriend was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Last week on Ellen, Kardashian spoke harshly of Tristan Thompson, prompting the two of them to unfollow each other on Twitter. This time, she was a little more measured.

When asked if she was rooting for the rocky relationship, Kardashian said: “I’m always rooting for her, for love. I’m always rooting for families.”