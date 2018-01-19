Kim Kardashian Burns Lamar Odom for Visiting Brothels

Lamar Odom took a shot at his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday by calling her out for dating more NBA players after him. Kim Kardashian was having none of it.

During an sneak peek of his interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom discussed his fractured relationship with the reality show mogul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand.

“But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” Odom added.

That last line struck a chord with Khloe’s sister, who snapped back at the former NBA star on Twitter.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

“Or second or this brother,” Kim wrote, retweeting Odom’s quote about Khloe’s dating history.

Odom has been known to visit brothels in the past, most notably when he overdosed at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. That incident caused Khloe to initially withdraw her request for a divorce, only for her to re-file it in May 2016.

Khloe and Odom were first married in 2009, and following their split, she went on to date Houston Rockets player James Harden and later Tristan Thompson. She announced back in December that she is pregnant with Thompson’s child.

Odom played in the NBA from 1999-2014, earning a pair of NBA Championships while on the Los Angeles Lakers. Odom has reportedly been recovering from his battle with addiction.

“Lamar continues to make remarkable strides and we are asking that you continue to respect our privacy,” Odom’s aunt JaNean Mercer said in an US Weekly interview back in 2016. “Again we thank all of you greatly, your support has been paramount in helping to uplift us during these past few difficult months.”

After Kim’s tweet, Khloe responded: