Kim Kardashian Cries While Recalling Paris Robbery in Emotional Interview With David Letterman

✖

Kim Kardashian opened up about her Paris robbery in a new interview with David Letterman, tearing up as she recalled the events of that scary day in October 2016. Kardashian's interview with Letterman is part of the new My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season, which hits Netflix on Wednesday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she was paranoid of other people for about a year after the robbery.

Kardashian said she took all her jewelry with her to Paris for fashion week in October 2016, which is something she never did before. She noted the collection included a ring her husband, rapper Kanye West, gave her the week before. Ironically, before the robbery, Kardashian said she and her friends were joking about what they would do if someone robbed them, reports Us Weekly.

That evening, West left Paris to resume his tour, and sister Kourtney Kardashian went out with another friend, leaving Kardashian alone in the hotel room with one of her security guards. At around 3 a.m., she heard "stomping up the stairs" and thought it was Kourtney coming back. It was not, and "immediate panic" set in, Kardashian told Letterman. "I knew someone was there, like, someone was there to get me. You feel it," Kardashian recalled.

Kardashian wanted to call 911, but she did not know what the equivalent was in France. The robbers then broke into the home and demanded the ring West gave her the week before. The men "grabbed her" when she was wearing a robe and thought she was about to be raped. “I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,'” Kardashian said. “So, I did and then — I don't know why I'm crying, I've talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

Kardashian thought she would be killed when one of the robbers pointed a gun at her. During the ordeal, Kardashian said she was concerned about Kourtney, who would be "traumatized for the rest of her life" if she saw her younger sister had died. Four years after the incident, Kardashian said she still will only sleep with a "half dozen" security guards at her home.

Today, Kardashian said she is "total fine," despite her crying while recalling the ordeal. "I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call," she said. "I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f—ed all of your lives up for the rest of your life.'”

French police arrested 17 people in connection with the robbery in January 2017, CNN reported at the time. They allegedly made off with $10 million in cash and jewelry. Another man was arrested in April 2018, the AFP reported. The suspected leader of the group is Aomar Air Khedache, 60, who told investigators it was difficult to sell the ring they were after, and it was given to a third party. Police said they believed the stolen jewelry was sold in Belgium.