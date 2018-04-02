Kim Kardashian Reveals New Tiny Waist Photo After Recent Photoshop Fail

A week after fending off a Photoshop controversy as “so ridiculous,” Kim Kardashian is showing off an itty-bitty waist on Instagram.

The 37-year-old mom of three shared a photo wearing a full Fendi outfit, head to toe. She wore high-waisted tights paired with a tied-up halter top, an oversized coat and a matching purse. Her long blonde locks trailed down her shoulders.

The high-waisted tights accentuated her famous hourglass figure, giving her a tiny waist beneath the oversized fur coat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member may have been sending a message to social media followers who called her out for seemingly Photoshopping a photo last month, which she said was “ridiculous.”

She posted the photo in question on Saturday, March 24, where she can be seen walking toward the camera in a pair of compression shorts and a sports bra, with an oversized hoodie. Some viewers spotted a bizarrely warped car in the background of the picture and took it as a sign Kardashian had purposefully doctored the image.

At first, the 37-year-old reality star simply disabled comments on the picture. However, that only served as further proof to some that she had intentionally manipulated the image. Finally, to clear the air, she wrote a short explanation on her website.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL”.

Many die-hard fans praised her for setting the record straight. Others were still not convinced. The replies to her article on Twitter quickly filled with people refuting her explanation, and posting the original photo before it was mirrored. It shows that the wall behind her was red, and Kardashian’s waist was just slightly wider above her pants.

Nope. A fan edited the original photo making it a mirror image and she cropped it and added a filter to match her Instagram aesthetic. Try again! pic.twitter.com/oUaqmmv15F — ♡ kylie ♡ (@xKingKylizzl) March 27, 2018

“Nope,” wrote one user. “A fan edited the original photo making it a mirror image and she cropped it and added a filter to match her Instagram aesthetic. Try again!”

Despite the controversy, Kardashian’s Instagram post remains up, with over 1.6 million likes. The post was made shortly before Kardashian joined in with the March For Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. She traveled to the nation’s capital with her husband, Kanye West, and their daughter, North West. They marched alongside high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to call on lawmakers to change gun laws.