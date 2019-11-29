Kim Kardashian Is ‘Thankful’ for Her Babies, but Fans Notice Someone Missing

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of she and her kids to social media, stating how thankful she is for her children. But while the tender snapshot is all love, fans couldn’t help but call the beauty makeup mogul out after one of her children was evidently missing. In a sweet photo posted by the KKW Beauty founder on Thursday of herself sitting alongside North, Saint and Chicago, fans and critics on social media mentioned the 39-year-old didn’t have her youngest in the photo, Psalm.

So thankful for all of my babies pic.twitter.com/Hu00Y8OWqA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2019

One person joked that Psalm will look back on this photo and wonder where he is.

psalm going to see this post in the future and be like wth mom — haley christina (@hale_yeah_10) November 28, 2019

Someone else pointed it out as well.

Just not Psalm lol — ❁ grace kelly ❁ (@gray_ceeee) November 28, 2019

However, someone did come to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars defense mentioning that the mom of four only has so many arms to hold so many children in.

With what hands y’all want her to hold the baby with 😩 give sis a break — Esther Appiah (@EsthAnderson) November 28, 2019

Kardashian gave birth to Psalm via surrogate on May 10. Since then, she and her sisters have shared sweet photos of the newest member of the family all over social media. A few months before he was born, the reality star revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that she’s always wanted four children with husband Kanye West.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she said. “I feel like four is going to b really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he’s like still living his life.”

Just days before his birth, the couple appeared at the 2019 Met Gala. Their journey was recorded on the popular reality series KUWTK where Kardashian expresses the stress she dealt with not knowing if the birth of her child would happen while the two were in New York for the annual event or not.

Recently, her younger sister Kendall Jenner — the only sister of the family that doesn’t have children — posted a photo of her holding Kardashian’s son Psalm in a photo with her friend Fai Khadra asking her millions of followers if the two should start a family together. While she was joking, Jenner has mentioned that she goes in-and-out of having feelings of wanting kids.