Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala, Daughter North Saves the Day

Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North West had her mom's back during a serious Met Gala wardrobe malfunction. The Kardashians star, 42, made headlines after sporting a stunning Schiaparelli gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls to the annual fundraiser event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which turned out to be a bit more precarious than she anticipated.

"I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet of dressing to this year's Met Gala theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrated the life and legacy of the late designer. She then revealed of those pearl strands covering her body, "Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse."

(Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

Kardashian's look consisted of not only tens of thousands of pearls but also of 16,000 crystals adorning her molded corset top and draped skirt, as well as jewelry made of both pearls and crystals. The look took a dozen artisans over 1,000 hours of work to complete, according to Vogue, with each strand of pearls strung and draped to her body precisely.

With all that work on the line, it's a good thing North accompanied her mom to the Met Gala, although Kardashian's daughter with ex-husband Kanye West didn't walk the carpet due to the 18-and-up age restriction. Kardashian's Schiaparelli look continued to be difficult to move in throughout the evening however, and the SKIMS founder was photographed returning to her New York City hotel with strands of the pearls having fallen off her gown and littering pearls in her wake.

(Photo: Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

North also made sure to pamper her mom ahead of the Met Gala, with Kardashian boasting Sunday that her daughter had surprised her with a room covered in candles, white rose petals, and silver balloons that read, "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala" in addition to relaxing massages. "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," Kardashian wrote on a video of the set-up shared to her Instagram Story, saying in the clip itself, Massages before the big day! Beautiful."