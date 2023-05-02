Florence Pugh Shocks With Shaved Head at the 2023 Met Gala

Florence Pugh made her Met Gala debut Monday night, showing off a dramatic buzzcut. She paired her shaved look with a feathered hairpiece, alongside the dramatic white Valentino dress. It was the first time the public saw her new hairdo, as she still had her familiar blonde hair when she and Valentino announced she became a new ambassador for the brand last week.

The buzzcut was not just for the red carpet. During an interview, Pugh confirmed this was for her upcoming movie We Live In Time. "I thought, what is a better way than to release it at The Met with [Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccoli]," Pugh said of her hair, notes Harper's Bazaar. "I've been keeping it under wraps for about three weeks now." That means she was wearing a wig when she attended the re-opening of Tiffany & Co.'s New York City flagship store last week, with a long blonde bob.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We Live in Time began filming earlier this month, reports Deadline. The StudioCanal movie also stars Andrew Garfield and is being directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn). Nick Payne (Wanderlust) wrote the script. Benedict Cumberbatch is among the executive producers. We Live in Time is described as a "funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story."

Pugh stars in Dune: Part Two, which opens on Nov. 3 and picks up right where the first part ended. The Little Women star plays Princess Irulan, the role Virginia Madsen played in the 1984 film adaptation of Frank Hubert's Dune. Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, while Zendaya has more screen time as Chani. Denis Villeneuve returned as director. Autin Butler joined the franchise as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh said the Dune experience was different from her past projects because she got to work with so many actors her own age, like Butler, Zendaya, and Chalamet. "I'm now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting," she said. "For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them-to see that that's the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling."

Pugh has an Oscar nomination on her resume thanks to Little Women. Her most recent movie is Zach Braff's A Good Person, which is still in theaters. She will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and starred in Sebastian Lelio's period Netflix drama The Wonder. Pugh will return to her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Marvel's Thunderbolts, which opens in July 2024.