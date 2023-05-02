Met Gala: Usher and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year, with designers going all-out to create intricate looks for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Each year has a unique theme, with this year's being a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Still, many male celebrities showed up wearing variations of black tuxedoes, much to the chagrin of observers on social media.

The dress code for the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" was simply to dress "in honor of Karl." Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Anna Wintour served as the night's co-chairs. Wintour has overseen the event since 1995. It serves as a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, which often features an exhibit with the same theme as the gala.

The Costume Institute's Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton, created the Lagerfeld exhibit with the help of Amanda Harlech, who worked with Lagerfeld, as a creative consultant. The exhibit opens on May 5 and closes on July 16. Around 150 looks will be featured in the unconventional retrospective.