Kim Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Split With Longtime Stylist Monica Rose

Though the Kardashians recently split with their stylist of many years, everyone in the reality TV family has been pretty quiet about it until now. Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the matter on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

According to PEOPLE, when Kardashian was asked to talk about the family’s split, including their choice to unfollow stylist Monica Rose on social media, she shared that her decision to stop using Rose as a stylist actually had nothing to do with her sisters’.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” she tells Cohen. “But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye — and I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe.”

However, when it comes to what made the other Kardashian girls drop the stylist, she’s keeping her lips zipped.

“You’d have to ask Khloe and Kendall and Kylie and the girls,” she tells Cohen.

While Rose has also not spoken up about the incident that led the other Kardashian sisters to leave the stylist, she did tell PEOPLE last month that she was “blessed” to have worked with them.

“I’ve actually been very fortunate to be able to work with such amazing girls, I’ve surprised myself and how hard I’ve worked to be able to be where I am,” Rose said. “It wouldn’t even be fair for me to say, ‘Oh I want to work with this person, or that person,’ because I’m so fortunate to be able to be where I am and work with the amazing women that I have. I’m super blessed, I guess I can say.”