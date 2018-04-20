Kim Kardashian Ends ‘Feud’ With Former Assistant, Reveals Photo Evidence

Kim Kardashian appears to have reconciled with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd after their widely publicized feud.

All seems to be well between Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality Kim Kardashian and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd after their falling out last year, the former KKW COO making a surprise appearance on the makeup mogul’s Instagram Story Thursday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the KarJenner clan came together to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to diligently document the night, surprising fans when Shepherd made an appearance in one of the clips. Apparently, the bad blood between the duo has been washed away.

Shepherd began working for Kardashian in 2013, right before North West was born. While the two were reportedly close, it’s alleged that a rift in their relationship was created after Shepherd was profiled by Refinery 29’s “celebrity inner circles series” in May 2017.

On Nov. 18, after four years of working together, news broke that Kardashian and Shepherd were no longer working together, just weeks after the E! star confronted her assistant about being too “wifey” with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Less than two weeks later, Shepherd posted a quote to her Instagram story that many thought may be about her former employer.

“Self care isn’t always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend. It’s forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn’t always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Shortly after the two ended their professional relationship, an insider opened up to PEOPLE about the reason.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the insider said. “She was a good assistant, but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways,” they continued, adding that while Shepherd and the rest of Kardashian West’s family remain close, “she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

Another source said that Shepherd’s failure to keep things purely professional with the Kardashians was the reason for her firing.

“Steph was very friendly with Kim’s family — she was almost part of the family,” the source said.

“Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,” they continued. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”

Despite Shepherd’s relationship with Kardashian hitting a bit of a rough patch, she still remained close friends with other members of the KarJenner clan.