Kim Kardashian Sports Shirtless Look for a Night Out

In a new photo shared to her Instagram, Kim Kardashian can be seen stepping out for the evening in a bra and coat, but no accompanying top to go with them.

I’m so bad with captions A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

In the photo, Kardashian is shown walking away from a black SUV, wearing a pair of tight capris, high heels and the aforementioned bra with black suit coat.

She hilariously captioned the picture,”I’m so bad with captions.”

Recently, Kardashian opened up about parenthood in an internet post celebrating National Son’s and Daughter’s Day. In her online post, the reality star wrote, “Having kids changes everything — in the best way possible.”

She also added a note to her husband Kanye West saying, “Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.”

Kardashian also listed love, patience, and selflessness as three things motherhood has taught her.

She said, “I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.”

The business mogul continued by saying, “There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have. Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”

Lastly, Kardashian wrote, “It’s not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.”