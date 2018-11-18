Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Slammed After She Uses a Slur in Instagram Video

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed after the beauty and fashion mogul used a derogatory slur in an […]

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed after the beauty and fashion mogul used a derogatory slur in an Instagram video.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban were dressed up as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party, but no one was able to correctly identify them.

While shooting footage of the party with her phone, Kardshian said that her friend was “retarded” for not knowing that they were costumed as the embattled ’90s couple.

It did not take long for fans and social media users to pick up on the inappropriate term and blast the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her use of it.

“So disappointed that you used the ‘R’ word to refer to guests that could not identify your costume. Very hurtful,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself,” another person commented.

“I seriously cannot understand why [Kim Kardashian] cannot figure out a different word than to use the ‘R’ word,” another person wrote on social media. “Why are you so oblivious to what is widely known to be offensive, or do you think those types of things don’t apply to you?

“Kim Kardashian uses the word ‘anorexic’ as a compliment and now she was calling ppl the R word because they didn’t know who she was for Halloween,” one other Twitter user stated. “Kim’s one word away from becoming the Armenian Paula Deen.”

At this time, Kardahsian does not appear to have responded to the backlash she is facing over her use of the word, but it will likely only be a matter of time before she acknowledges it.

