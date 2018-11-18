Kim Kardashian Slammed After She Uses a Slur in Instagram Video

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed after the beauty and fashion mogul used a derogatory slur in an Instagram video.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban were dressed up as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party, but no one was able to correctly identify them.

While shooting footage of the party with her phone, Kardshian said that her friend was “retarded” for not knowing that they were costumed as the embattled ’90s couple.

@KimKardashian #SpecialNeedsROCK please try & refrain from using the “R” word #thanks from some1 who has special needs in her family ~ Kim Kardashian West Uses R-Word at Halloween Party to Insult Guests //t.co/9cmDcq8i2B via @TMZ — ✨ℂ𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕚✨ButTrue (@FactsDontLiePpl) November 1, 2018

It did not take long for fans and social media users to pick up on the inappropriate term and blast the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her use of it.

“So disappointed that you used the ‘R’ word to refer to guests that could not identify your costume. Very hurtful,” one Twitter user wrote.

Everyone is saying you were calling people the R word for not knowing who you were. Super classy, Kim. — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) November 1, 2018

“As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself,” another person commented.

“I seriously cannot understand why [Kim Kardashian] cannot figure out a different word than to use the ‘R’ word,” another person wrote on social media. “Why are you so oblivious to what is widely known to be offensive, or do you think those types of things don’t apply to you?

@KimKardashian using the R word on her IG story from yesterday is disgusting. And I really liked her. Watched, followed, bought shit, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done. — Nunie 🐩 (@arkandove) November 1, 2018

“Kim Kardashian uses the word ‘anorexic’ as a compliment and now she was calling ppl the R word because they didn’t know who she was for Halloween,” one other Twitter user stated. “Kim’s one word away from becoming the Armenian Paula Deen.”

At this time, Kardahsian does not appear to have responded to the backlash she is facing over her use of the word, but it will likely only be a matter of time before she acknowledges it.