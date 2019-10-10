Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Instagram Photo Is Stunning to Say the Least

Kim Kardashian always looks stunning, but in a new photo she shared to Instagram advertising her new SKIMS cotton collection is absolutely stunning. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was wearing a few new pieces from her line while stretched out on a deep seated, cream colored couch with a simple nude color tone for her makeup.

Fans loved every bit of the post from her outfit to her gorgeous look.

“YESSS THAT OUTFITTT,” one follower posted, while another said, “BEAUTIFUL [four heart emojis].”

Someone else said, “YASS Queen.”

As amazing as she looks in this photo, the soon-to-be lawyer admitted to PEOPLE — following the launch of SKIMS shapewear line — that she too deals with insecurities regarding her body “all the time.”

“I do have cellulite,” she confessed. “I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.”

While she’s photographed by fans and paparazzi every day, there was one picture in particular that stuck out in her mind that backed her motivation to get fit.

“A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, ‘Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym,’” she said, although she does try to “be easy” on herself.

“You’re never going to be perfect,” she added. “I think life is about being happy and being confident.”

However, this was also motivation to create her new shapewear line!

“I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape,” the mom of four explained. “I would create my own shapewear all the time to by my solutions for things.”

She continued to explain that for over a decade, and now that she truly has her own to share with fans and women who are looking for the same results, she says “I am so proud of the line.”