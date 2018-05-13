Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Lollipop Bribes’ Photo of Her Children for Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian had plenty to be thankful for this Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, she got to celebrate the holiday with her three kids — North West, Saint West and Chicago West — for the first time since since little Chicago was born on Jan. 15. The four posed together for a photo on the reality television personality’s Instagram account, though Kardashian admitted it took a bit of bribing to get all three kids to comply.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

Along with the family post, Kardashian also posted a throwback photo of herself and mother Kris Jenner, when the two were both rocking the blond hair look.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the entire world! You’ve taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You’ve always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids! I love you,” she wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday that she is considering having a fourth child with husband Kanye West, though it would have to be through surrogacy just like with Chicago.

“I would. I would maybe try for one more,” she said. “I mean, I really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I mean, I enjoyed carrying myself, but that wasn’t an option for me for my last child and moving forward.”

“I will say, like, when it came time to the breastfeeding time I was like ‘okay, this is the best decision I ever made,’” she continued. “It’s like — it’s a game changer. Having to not go through that every few hours, breastfeeding, I can spend so much more time with the older kids, and getting them all used to the new baby.”

Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian was the latest in the family to have a child, giving birth to True Thompson back in April. She only recently returned to Snapchat, giving her fans a number of updates on how her daughter is doing, as well as posting the first photo of Thompson (though you could only see a part of her resting on Khloe).

“Baby True is a month old today, so it’s a big day for the both of us. I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong,” the Good American designer said in a video. “I want mind, body and soul all to be all lined up and in zen, and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.”