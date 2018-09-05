Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet 1998 Throwback With Late Father Robert

Kim Kardashian is throwing it back two decades with a never-before-seen photo of herself and late father Robert Kardashian.

In the photo, posted to Kim’s Instagram Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star must be about 17 years old, rocking pink butterfly clips, a matching top and black sweater in a candid moment accompanied by her dad, who smiles for the camera.

“1998,” she simply captioned the snapshot.

The senior Kardashian would pass away about five years later in 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. The Kardashian kids remained close with their father, even after he and mom Kris Jenner divorced in 1991 after Jenner had an affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman, she revealed in her autobiography.

During Season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner revealed in a legacy video made by Scott Disick that she and Robert started their romance while she was in a relationship with another man.

“Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old,” she said. “I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian.”

She added that one day, her boyfriend came home to find her canoodling with the man who would soon be her husband, saying, “Well, it wasn’t pretty. Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert’s sweater! I didn’t want to ever hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Just a month after the Kardashian couple’s divorce was finalized, Jenner married former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in mid-2015. The two had daughters Kendall and Kylie together, splitting in 2015, but remaining amicable until 2017.

Following the release of Caitlyn’s memoir, Secrets of My Life, Kris slammed her ex’s book as “all made up” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Kim claimed her stepfather removed pages of the book talking about her mother before giving her an advance copy.

During a November speech at the Cambridge Union, Caitlyn said of her relationship with the Kardashian side of the KarJenners, “It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

“I tried to be honest in my book — very fair and very nice. Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way,” she added. “In the book I express some opinions and got shut down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That caused a lot of the separation between us.”

