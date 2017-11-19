Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Message About Serena Williams’ ‘Prince’

Kim Kardashian West was at Serena Williams‘ wedding to Alexis Ohanian Thursday and was happy to see her close friend find her “prince.”

“I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince,” Kardashian told Vogue. “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like . . . she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see.”

Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, added, “You just know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”

Williams and Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, tied the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans. Aside from Kardashian, the other big-name guests included Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Anna Wintour and Ciara. Williams’ older sister Venus Williams was there as well.

PEOPLE reports that Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble to the wedding, with her hair back.

Williams and Ohanion married 11 weeks after their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on Sept. 1. The two started dating in 2015 after meeting in Paris. Eighteen months later, they got engaged.

They married on Nov. 16 in honor of Ohanian’s mother, who died nine years ago.

“It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding,” Williams told Vogue. “Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day.”

Williams wore an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton. Ohanian wore an Armani suit.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport,” Ohanian told Williams in his vows. “I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”

Kardashian and Williams have been friends for several years. Way back in 2013, the two friends posed for an Instagram photo after a girls’ night out in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen / Getty