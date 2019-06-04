Kim Kardashian Sees North in Throwback Snap of Herself With Kourtney

Kim Kardashian knows just where daughter North West gets it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality shared with fans a sweet throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian Sunday, posturing a theory as to how 4-year-old daughter North got so dang cute.

“I swear North reminds me of a mix or me and Kourt,” she captioned the black and white photo of the sisters, looking to be only a little older than North is now, clad in matching overalls and hairbows.

The resemblance to the little girl is pretty uncanny, and fans were sure to let Kim know in the comment section.

“Yes, definitely!!!” one fan commented.

“She and Kourt definitely got the same nose, same smile,” another agreed.

Others thought Kim’s son, 2-year-old Saint, bore resemblance to his mom in the old photo: “I think that Saint looks like you in that picture,” one user wrote.

Kim and husband Kanye West also recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago.

The little girl was born via a surrogate in January, and was soon followed by cousin Stormi Webster, born to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Feb. 1, as well as True Thompson, born to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on April 12.

During a recent interview with Evening Standard, Jenner shared that her biggest hope for baby Stormi is that she grows into a “strong and independent and confident” woman. She also opened up about how special it was to be expecting at the same time as sisters Kim and Khloé.

“Recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time,” Kim, who conducted the interview, noted. “Our daughters are two weeks apart, so that’s really cute, and they’re like best friends.”

“They hang out all the time,” added Jenner. “It’s crazy how fast they grow, because [Kim’s daughter] Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like … it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé],” Jenner continued. “We would experience everything together. I was a little ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would warn her of things that happened … the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. We would talk on a daily basis about everything.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian