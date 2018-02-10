Kim Kardashian Shows More Than Intended With See-Through Pants

Kim Kardashian shared a wardrobe mishap with her fans on Instagram on Friday.

The 37-year-old reality star posted a flashback Friday shot from a recent trip to New York. She appears to be wearing a bra and a long leather jacket, but her hair is wrapped in a towel. She stands before the camera in a moment of shock as she apparently realizes how transparent her black pants are.

“[Flashback Friday] to that time in NY when I didn’t think my pants would photograph that see thru (sic),” she wrote. Kardashian has been posting some especially risque photos on Instagram these days, even by her own standards. Some fans and social media pundits have had it with the racy photos, feeling that they’re inappropriate on a medium that children can so easily be exposed to.

Some feel that Kardashian especially has a responsibility to monitor her social media output as she has one of the most-followed accounts in Instagram history. At the time of this writing, she has about 107 million followers, while she only follows 119 people in return.

Kardashian was in particularly hot water over her aloof social media behavior this week when she posted a topless picture of herself taken from behind, with her features obscured in the mirror in front of her. The flash of the camera obscures the person holding it in the photo, but the caption reads “[camera emoji] by North.”

Commenters went ballistic over Kardashian allowing her young daughter to take a topless photo of her. More than ever, people questioned the morality of raising a child on reality television and indoctrinating her into the world of modeling from such a young age.

“So now your daughter is taking the provocative photos for you to post?” wrote one user.

“Why Kim?” asked another. “Seriously you are her role model. There’s so much good and beautiful about you and your family. Why cheapen it? You don’t need to.”

“I can’t imagine asking my daughter to take a provocative photo of me,” added another commenter. “This is pretty distasteful seeing as a child took it.”

Kardashian’s followers weren’t the only ones affected by the picture. Even the women on The View took notice, and lambasted Kardashian for the post. Some feel that the model is showing off her figure more than usual after the birth of her third child, Chicago West, who she and husband Kanye West had through a surrogate.