Kim Kardashian Roasted After Accidentally Asking If Netflix Show Was ‘Hood’

Typos happen to everyone, but Kim Kardashian wasn’t forgiven for hers on Wednesday when she tweeted about the Netflix documentary Tell Me Who I Am.

“Kendall recommended the documentary on Netfix, Tell Me Who I Am,” Kardashian wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Is it hood? Who has seen it? I’m about to start it.”

The reality star was instantly trolled for asking if the film was “hood” rather than “good,” which is likely what she had intended to tweet.

DID KIM KARDASHIAN WEST JUST TWEET “IS IT HOOD?” WITH HER WHOLE CHEST????????? pic.twitter.com/aSg7uINDqY — fah-🐝-ah-nuh (@Fxbeina) October 31, 2019

“Hood, Kim? Really,” someone asked her.

“It’s hood [as f—] Kim,” another joked. Another tweet read, “Is it hood? [What the f—] do you mean kim.”

“kim already deleted the hood tweet we can’t have anything” one frustrated Twitter user wrote after the message was scrapped.

Tell Me Who I Am explores the story of twin brothers Alex and Marcus, the former of whom lost his memory after a motorcycle accident at age 18. The only person he recognized on waking was Marcus, who he trusted to tell him everything about his life thus far. Alex relied on his brother to fill in the gaps in his memory, but instead, Marcus told him lies.

The documentary is based on the twins’ memoir of the same name written with author Joanna Hodgkin.

After her tweet snafu, Kardashian began retweeting articles about Rodney Reed, who is scheduled for execution in November for the murder of Stacey Stites. Reed has maintained his innocence for 21 years and evidence since his trial now implicates Stites’ fiancé Jimmy Fennell, a local police officer.

“How insane!!!!” she wrote alongside one article. “New witness comes forward that Rodeny was NOT the murderer!!!! He is set to be executed Nov 20th.”

Kardashian turned her passion for the legal system into a career earlier this year when she revealed to Vogue that she is studying to become a lawyer.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said, explaining that her work with Alice Marie Johnson inspired her to take the next step in her legal career.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, ‘Oh, s—.’ I need to know more,” the mom of four said. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin