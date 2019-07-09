Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors She Had Her Ribs Removed to Fit into Met Gala Dress

Kim Kardashian West is not missing any ribs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finally addressed rumors that she had some of her ribcage removed in order to fit into the sink-tight, wet-effect Thierry Mugler minidress she rocked for the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the KKW Beauty mogul explained how she pulled off the look without requiring any surgery. The now-iconic ensemble was made of silicone with a Mister Pearl corset underneath, so tight she had to take breathing lessons in order to wear it to the big event.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” Kim told the publication. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

As Entertainment Tonight writes, Kardashian said the rumors of her removing some of her ribs to fit into the dress were simply false.

“I don’t even know if that’s possible,” she said.

Days after the big event in May, Kim took to social media to open up about the gorgeous ensemble, revealing the breathing lessons she had to take in order to rock the dress on the red carpet.

“The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was ‘camp’, that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler the King of Camp! We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram post of herself and Mugler. “I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!”

The reality star is constantly at the center of online controversy. Recently, she was accused of cultural appropriation when she attempted to name her new shapewear line “Kimono.” Following massive backlash to her attempts at trademarking the name, she decided to rename it.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” Kim said. “I’m the first person to say, ‘OK, of course.’ I can’t believe we didn’t think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

“I do love Japan,” she continues. “My husband [Kanye West] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.”

The new name has not been officially announced, though Kim told the publication she and her team and working out and might call it “Solutionwear.”

“I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand, and so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard,” she said. “Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing.”