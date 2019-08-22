Kim Kardashian Fans Alarmed After She Reveals Photo of Daughter North With an Injury

Kim Kardashian and her family are currently on vacation in the Bahamas, and the reality star documented the trip on her Instagram page on Wednesday with a sweet pair of photos of herself and her four children.

The two snaps see the KKW Beauty founder posing with her kids, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, with the three girls wearing matching swimsuits and North and Chicago sporting coordinating scrunchies.

“Bahamas Pics Coming Up!” Kardashian shared, joking, “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

While the majority of the comments were praising the reality star’s adorable family, some fans focused in on the bandage North had wrapped around her left ankle.

Kardashian saw her fans’ concern and responded to one person who asked what was wrong, writing, “Nothing [laughing out loud]. [North] just wanted to wear that.”

North most recently made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram in a series of photos with her younger brothers, with the 6-year-old holding Psalm on her lap as Saint sat behind them. While the first two photos in Kardashian’s slideshow are calm and cuddly, the third finds North noticing Saint, with the two giving each other some serious side eye.

“It was going so good…. swipe,” their mom wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Kardashian has previously spoken about the relationship between her two oldest children, admitting that they aren’t exactly each other’s biggest fans.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year of North’s relationship with Chicago “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. [North] literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’”

“You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” she continued. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”

He’s nicer than North, I will say that,” Kardashian later added of her older son. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her.”

That sweetness clearly extends to baby Psalm, judging by a recent snap the mom of four shared of her two boys napping together.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” she captioned the shot. “He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

