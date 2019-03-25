Kim Kardashian Responds to Accusations of Copying Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Looks

Kim Kardashian is giving credit to Naomi Campbell after the supermodel seemingly shaded her for copying her looks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, has recently been sporting a vintage ’90s aesthetic, rocking a vintage cheetah Azzedine Alaïa earlier this month and sharing photos of herself Monday in a vintage Versace dress she wore alongside husband Kanye West to Chance the Rapper’s wedding recently.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram Naomi Forever 💛💫 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 25, 2019 at 5:02am PDT

Campbell appears to have been throwing a little bit of shade after each of these looks made their debut, sharing photos on her own Instagram and Instagram Story of herself rocking the same looks on the runway decades earlier to make it clear she made the outfits iconic long ago.

Alongside the photos of herself in the multicolor Versace gown, however, the KKW Beauty mogul made it clear she wanted to pay homage to Campbell, not cop her look, captioning the gallery, “Naomi Forever,” and adding a heart and star emoji.

Kardashian’s followers gave her credit for acknowledging Campbell wore it first, with one commenting, “Icon that respects another icon [heart emoji].”

“Both wore it beautifully…though it’s Kim’s time to reign supreme,” another wrote.

Others took a less charitable view of Kardashian’s crediting.

“Yea after u got called out for it [eye roll emoji],” one follower said of her listing Campbell as inspiration.

“Recognition was given where it was long due,” another chided.

If there is actual bad blood between the two women, however, the iconic supermodel appears to hide her true feelings well, sharing a photo of herself and Kardashian smiling together back in October for the reality personality’s 38th birthday.

“Happy Born Day Kim, wishing you many blessings on this special day and an amazing new year to come,” she captioned the photo at the time.

This year has been a big one for the Kardashian family, with the Kardashian West family welcoming their third child, daughter Chicago in January 2018 via a surrogate. Fans of the famous family will get to see what’s been going down over the last few months, including Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson over his alleged infidelities, on a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that debuts this week.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for another season on Sundday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian