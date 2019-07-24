Kim Kardashian Reacts After Her Photographer Marcus Hyde Is Accused of Misconduct

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after frequent photographer and collaborator Marcus Hyde was accused of sexual misconduct, allegedly pushing model Sunnaya to pose naked for him in exchange for a free photo shoot.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with.”

She added: “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

News broke Monday of the allegations against Hyde after Sunnaya shared screenshots of their alleged conversation, in which the photographer told her the photo shoot would cost $2,000 if she did not agree to pose nude. Several other models have since come forth detailing similar experiences with Hyde.

Kardashian is not the only celebrity to speak out in the wake of these allegations, with Ariana Grande taking to Instagram soon after to share her own thoughts.

“Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere, I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f—ed and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

Telling everyone to “look out for one another,” Grande hyped up three of her favorite photographers — Alfredo Flores, Ricky Alvarez and Stefan Kohli.

“Love working with you guys so much,” she wrote.

Photo credit: Getty / Chesnot