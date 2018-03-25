Kim Kardashian Busted for Bad Photoshop Job on Instagram Post, Turns Off Comments

Prior to taking part in the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself in biker shorts, a grey top, a tan suede coat and flip-flops with the caption, “Let’s March!”

At first glance the photo appears normal, with Kardashian looking like her usual self. But upon further inspection fans realized something was wrong with the photo. Namely, the jeep in the background of the shot and been warped so badly, it was now incredibly skinny, giving away that this picture had been heavily manipulated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comment section quickly took notice, mocking the reality star and whoever edited the photo.

“Photoshop Fail,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This is obviously edited.”

“Just me or did anyone else see the squashed car in the back. #photoshopped,” another comment read.

Kardashian, likely tired of being called out for editing her photos, disabled commenting on the photo. Despite the flub, the picture still had over 1.2 million likes by Saturday evening.

Kardashian participated in the rally alongside husband Kanye West and four-year-old daughter North West.

“So ready to March today!” Kardashian wrote. “Landed in D.C. [with] North [and] Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence [and] students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

The rally was organized by the survivors of the Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida back on Feb. 14, where 14 students and three teachers were killed by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” Kardashian wrote in a photo of her family. “I hope North remembers this forever.”

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney and Khloe and mother Kris Jenner all voiced their support for the march on social media.

“So proud and inspired by the youth of our country!” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “Proud to see them using their voices to make a real change! As a nation we spend trillions of dollars fighting war overseas, yet, sadly, we cannot protect our own children here at home! Today a change will be made! Their voices will be heard! Welcome to the revolution.”

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country today!!” Jenner tweeted.

“Today we stand with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country! This is the beginning of a safer future,” Kourtney wrote.