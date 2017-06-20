Kim Kardashian Makes Photoshop Claim About Bikini Snaps

Kim Kardashian is accusing the paparazzi of doctoring recent bikini photos to make her look “way worse” than she actually does. During an appearance on The View on Tuesday, the 36-year-old social media mogul made a point of addressing pictures taken on her recent Mexico vacation.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she said. “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was referencing the swimsuit pictures of her that surfaced on the Internet back in April.

The images in question showed the mother of two wearing nothing but a t-shirt and a thong while walking around the exotic location. Kim’s bod was on full display in the pics, and her critics pointed out that she had cellulite on her famous derriere and on her legs. While Kim admits that the pictures weren’t flattering, she believes that people “Photoshopped” them to make her look worse.

“But I was already not feeling like myself and when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like ‘Ok, I’m going to get it together’ and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl,” said Kim.

Because of incidents like this, and due to the fact that she is one of the most famous people in the world, Kim says that she has developed “thick skin.”

“I have thick skin and this isn’t for everyone,” she said. “I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it. I do break down at times.”

“I’m just like it’s not okay for people to say these awful things. For people to have all this keyboard courage to say the craziest things about you is okay and it’s not okay,” she said.

One of the worst moments that the Selfish author can recall came after she was robbed in Paris this past fall.

“That was something that was why I was like, ‘Okay, I need to take a step back. I need to take a step back from social media, from opinions. I don’t care, the truth will come out. I’m home with my babies. I’m safe,’” she said.

The pics that Kim says were “Photoshopped” weren’t the only controversial images that the E! star has spoken out about recently. She was also forced to issue an apology earlier this week after her critics accused her of using blackface in a photo shoot. Read Kim’s comments here.