Kim Kardashian Channels Pamela Anderson in New Photo

Kim Kardashian West is known for setting quite a few fashion trends, but now she’s looking back at the style of Pamela Anderson for a new photo shoot.

Is it @kimkardashian or @pamelaanderson? To pay homage to 1999 in our latest issue (hitting newsstands on September 7th), we reimagined the iconic celebrity red carpet looks that left the entire world shook. Here’s a teaser from the throwback shoot of epic proportions. Photographed by @petrafcollins, styled by @ronnie_hart. Head to the link in our bio for more. A post shared by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

For the next issue of CR Fashion Book, Kardashian is rocking the same outfit that Anderson did back at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The point of the shot, which was taken by Petra Collins and styled by Ronnie Hart, was to “reimagine the iconic celebrity red carpet looks that left the entire world shook.”

The response from fans has been mixed. Kardashian’s followers seem to think she looks stunning in the ensemble. However, Anderson fans are much less impressed.

“Sorry, ridiculous..This Woman is overrated in every possible way,” wrote one anonymous commenter. “Pamela is the icon and will be only one forever.”

Anderson has yet to comment on the homage.

Kardashian also recreated another look, Lil Kim’s Tommy Hilfiger “Rock Style” Exhibition outfit from 1999. You can see that photo below.