Kim Kardashian ‘Over’ This Intense Beauty Treatment

Kim Kardashian’s platinum tresses have been part of her look for three months now, but the work that goes into maintaining the ‘do has her reconsidering everything.

Kardashian’s dark roots have been becoming more noticeable for a while now, but a tweet the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent Wednesday reveals she’s committed to living the blonde life, no matter how much time it takes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2017

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” she wrote. “OMG. 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

Thirteen hours on hair coloring is definitely a lot, but Kardashian knew what she was getting into in September when she originally went blonde.

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined,” she told People about her transformation. “It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

But Kardashian might have to ditch the bleached locks soon enough. Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate right now, and their Calabasas house will soon be filled with the cries of a new baby girl.

Kardashian recently told Entertainment Tonight that surrogacy has been much harder for her than carrying her son Saint and daughter North, despite the health issues she had during both pregnancies.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

(Photo: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)