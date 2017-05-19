Kim Kardashian Hits 100 Million Followers On Instagram, Shares Personal Stories Behind Most Liked Pics

Kim Kardashian West celebrated reaching 100 million Instagram followers by giving fans details about her most popular posts. She also dropped a fairly basic (for her) photo to celebrate the milestone.

To celebrate reaching 100M followers I’m giving away 100 LuMee cases! To find out how to get yours go to @LuMeeCase 💯 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 18, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

While one would assume Kim’s salacious selfies and other revealing photos of herself would make it into the top five, her most liked photos are all about her family.

“I can’t believe I’ve reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!!” she wrote on her website. “To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate you guys so much, more than you know.”

The five photos feature Kim, her husband Kanye and their two children North and Saint.

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

The first two focus on the entire West family together. The most liked-post of all was an Easter photo of the whole clan, with Kim telling fans “Family is everything to me.”

The second divulged a couple interesting details about what was going on behind the scenes as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went reclusive late last year.

At the time, she captioned the photo with a simple “family,” but now she dished on the meaning behind the shot.

“This was the first photo I posted on Instagram after taking a few months off from social media,” she wrote. “I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible.”

The next two were all about baby Saint. One was taken during Kim’s time away from social media after she was robbed in Paris, and the other was the first photo of Saint ever posted by Kim not long after he was born in December 2015.

my son ❤ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

“Saint is the sweetest boy,” she wrote about her baby boy. “He never cries or fusses. I love watching him grow up.”

The final post was another full family family photo taken while Kanye was on tour.

Kim and Kanye have been stirring up a lot of news as of late. Kanye has been mysteriously hiding out in the mountains of Wyoming, and Kim recently shared her thoughts on half-sister Kylie Jenner’s new E! documentary series.

