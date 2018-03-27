Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘My New Lips’ in Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian has something new on her lips!

The mom of three used social media Tuesday to share another image promoting her upcoming collaboration with longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, this time sharing a peek at the duo’s lip products.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the black-and-white snap, Kardashian stands in front of a mirror, leaning forward as she holds a lipstick in her hand. With a white towel on her head and clad in a dark two-piece set, the reality personality gazes at her reflection with her backside on full display in the revealing look.

Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO pic.twitter.com/5qJVtCgws5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2018

“Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO,” Kardashian wrote.

News of the collaboration between Kardashian’s beauty line, KKW Beauty, and Dedivanovic has been floating around for some time, and the duo confirmed the news on Monday when they shared a set of campaign images, what fans can expect from the project and when it will launch.

The collection will feature an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and two lip glosses, with Kardashian modeling the lipstick in the snap above.

In true Kardashian fashion, the lipstick is a nude shade, while the palette can be used to create a range of looks including Kardashian’s signature smoky eye.

Since a previous image from the campaign also featured Kardashian with a towel wrapped around her head, it’s safe to assume the snap in question wasn’t actually from this morning, though the mogul could still be wearing the product during her daily activities.

The collaboration will launch on April 5, 10 years to the day Kardashian and Dedivanovic met.

“10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together!” Kardashian tweeted on Monday. “I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips!”

“Honestly @MakeupByMario has taught me everything I know about make up, I can’t wait to share this collection with you,” she added. “So much heart and soul into this.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian