Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner's New Lip Kit

Bethenny Frankel's crusade against the Kardashian-Jenner family continues. This time, Frankel has taken issue with Kylie Jenner's new lip kit. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of New York City alum even referred to the lip kit as a "scam."

On Wednesday, Frankel posted a video of herself opening Jenner's new Birthday PR Box. Although, she wasn't exactly fond of the new makeup kit. As ET noted, the Kylie Cosmetics gift box, which totaled $175, contains a three-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set. The items come in a "Kylie" keepsake box. Frankel expressed confusion while opening the box and said that she was not sure why the items were marked up $117 due to the special packaging.

"Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it," Frankel says as she shows off the box. She went on to say that the Beauty PR Box was a "scam" because the same products in it can be purchased as a bundle for $58. So, she said that she was going to return it. Alas, she was unable to as she later found out that Kylie Cosmetics does not accept returns. Still, Frankel did say that she was a fan of the beauty products. She just wasn't a fan of being "scammed" into buying a $117 "cardboard box."

This isn't the first time that Frankel has called out the Kardashian-Jenner family. In early September, she took issue with the reality stars "photoshopping" their Instagram snaps, as she said that she believes that it affects "regular" women in a negative way. The RHONY alum told TMZ that the Kardashians make American mothers feel bad about themselves as they aren't upfront about how their wealth has allowed them to get cosmetic surgeries and hire professionals who can alter images. She said that it's an especially tricky subject for her as a mother to a 12-year-old daughter.

"I speak to a lot of moms, I'm over 50 and moms feel insecure," Frankel said. "They're trying to get out the door, they're trying to get their kids to school and they don't have time to do all of this nor do they even know how to with the technology. I wouldn't even know how to do that [photoshop an image], I had to have a team help me do that." She added, "It's not fair to women that are just trying to get by. They can't compete with that. And what's happening is the more and more you see these images, the more we think they're real."