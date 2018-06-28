Watch Kim Kardashian Make Peace With Tristan Thompson for Sister Khloe’s Birthday

The KarJenners are finally getting along with Tristan Thompson again after Kim Kardashian West asked Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend to unblock her on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian is getting exactly what she wants for her birthday: The family and Tristan getting along again. pic.twitter.com/ePKac9WQDc — E! News (@enews) June 28, 2018

Kardashian posted a funny video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday while Khloe was unwrapping presents at her birthday party with Kim and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In the video, Kardashian spoke to the camera. “Alright guys, so what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday. Do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” she asked as she panned her camera over to Thompson, who was sitting in the background.

The two shared a laugh as Kardashian asked, “For Khloe’s birthday, will you please unblock me?”

“For Khloe’s birthday, it’s only right. I got you,” Thompson said.

In another video added to her Story, Kardashian asked Thompson, “So was that a yes?”

“Si,” he responded, giving a thumbs up.

Later, she uploaded video of Thompson tapping the “unblock” button on her Instagram profile.

“Now, the question is, should I follow you again?” Kim asked.

Kardashian wasn’t the only one Thompson had blocked; the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discovered that Khloé’s longtime friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who were also attending the party, had also been blocked by the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Kardashian documented the moment she told the twin sisters of her discovery.

“Wait, what was that? You unblocked Malika and Khadijah?” Kardashian asked him in disbelief. She moved the camera to Haqqs to capture their reactions of shock.

Everyone began to speak simultaneously to discuss what has just unfolded, but Kardashian called the gathering back to order by yelling, “This is a birthday party!”

Earlier in the day, Kardashian had wished Khloe a happy birthday, calling her “one of my favorite souls.”

In the photo shared to Twitter and Instagram, Kardashian shared a photo with her younger sister, who turned 34 on Wednesday, holding Kim’s 5-month-old baby Chicago West and Khloe’s own 2-month-old baby True Thompson on her lap.

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet,” Kardashian wrote in her caption of the photo. “This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Khloe recently broke her silence on her decision to stay with Thompson after multiple reports surfaced of him cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. After a fan tweeted that they were “disappointed” in Khloe, calling her a hypocrite, Khloe clapped back.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The same fan responded, saying she just doesn’t want “some lame breaking your heart again,” and Khloe made it clear she wasn’t harboring ill will.

“I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you 💜💜💜 I do!! 😘😘” Khloe wrote.