Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Her ‘Low-Key’ Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian kept it “low-key” this weekend while celebrating her birthday with husband Kanye West and her two little ones.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality celebrated her 37th birthday Saturday, but instead of walls covered in peonies or bottle service at the hottest club, she revealed she planned on spending it with her family.

“Feeling like I found the meaning of life, finally!” Kim wrote on her app the day before her birthday. “Celebrating with Kanye this year – super low key.”

While spending time with her family, Kim said she was looking forward to a special birthday dessert, strawberry cobbler made by younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

“And always Hansen’s Cakes for B-Days!” she added.

The in-person celebrations may have been low-key, but the celebration of Kim’s birthday was lit online, with all her sister’s and mom Kris sharing adorable pics of them with Kim over the years.

Going into her 37th year, Kim shared on her app that she’s changing up how she looks at things.

“Grateful for my new outlook in life,” she said. “Looking forward to so much joy!”