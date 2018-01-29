Kim Kardashian Thinks Pink With New ‘BFF’ Photo

Kim Kardashian is preparing for the launch of her beauty company’s latest round of fragrances, and the mom of three has been busy promoting her new products on social media.

Kardashian has orchestrated a collaboration between two of her brands — KKW Fragrance and Kimoji — for a trio of new perfumes, which are inspired by conversation hearts and will launch on Feb. 1.

To promote the launch, Kardashian has been sharing a series of images of herself posing with larger-than-life versions of the fragrances. In her latest shot, she thinks pink with her BFF fragrance, sitting on the floor in a pink slip dress in front of a giant pink heart.

BFF features notes of wild berries, pink currant, star apple, pink rose petals, jasmine sambac, pear blossom, cedarwood, a marshmallow vanilla accord and musk.

The Kimoji Hearts fragrances come in three varieties — BFF, Bae and Ride or Die — and each has their own distinct scent. Each scent will retail for $30.

Kardashian previously shared a promotional image for Bae, revealing that the scent has a fruity and floral combination of bergamot, juicy mandarin orpur, kiwi flower, jasmine sambac, gardenia blossom, coconut water, whipped vanilla, white sandalwood and musk.

The photo for Ride or Die shares that the purple-packaged perfume echoes its color with notes of blackberry, purple plum, jasmine, raspberry nectar, caramel swirls and tonka bean.

Kardashian shared the details of the third offering, BFF, on Monday morning.

The launch will be the second for KKW Fragrance, with Kardashian launching her first three crystal-themed perfumes last year.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KKWFRAGRANCE