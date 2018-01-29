Kim Kardashian Thinks Pink With New ‘BFF’ Photo

Kim Kardashian is preparing for the launch of her beauty company’s latest round of fragrances, and the mom of three has been busy promoting her new products on social media.
Kardashian has orchestrated a collaboration between two of her brands — KKW Fragrance and Kimoji — for a trio of new perfumes, which are inspired by conversation hearts and will launch on Feb. 1.
To promote the launch, Kardashian has been sharing a series of images of herself posing with larger-than-life versions of the fragrances. In her latest shot, she thinks pink with her BFF fragrance, sitting on the floor in a pink slip dress in front of a giant pink heart.
KIMOJI HEARTS BFF- KKWFRAGRANCE.COM Opening: Wild berries, Pink Currant, Star apple Heart: Pink rose petals, Jasmine Sambac, Pear blossom Finish: Cedarwood, Marshmallow Vanilla accord, Musk ==> An absolutely delicious fragrance offering playful notes of wild berries and crisp star apple – a bouquet of pink rose petals and pear blossom highlight the heart while fluffy notes of vanilla marshmallow and cedar wood contours the finish
BFF features notes of wild berries, pink currant, star apple, pink rose petals, jasmine sambac, pear blossom, cedarwood, a marshmallow vanilla accord and musk.
The Kimoji Hearts fragrances come in three varieties — BFF, Bae and Ride or Die — and each has their own distinct scent. Each scent will retail for $30.
Kardashian previously shared a promotional image for Bae, revealing that the scent has a fruity and floral combination of bergamot, juicy mandarin orpur, kiwi flower, jasmine sambac, gardenia blossom, coconut water, whipped vanilla, white sandalwood and musk.
The photo for Ride or Die shares that the purple-packaged perfume echoes its color with notes of blackberry, purple plum, jasmine, raspberry nectar, caramel swirls and tonka bean.
KIMOJI HEARTS BAE @kkwfragrance Opening: Bergamot, Juicy mandarin Orpur, Kiwi flower Heart: Jasmine Sambac, Gardenia blossom, Coconut Water Finish: Whipped vanilla, White sandalwood, Musk ==> A truly decadent scent offering a sparkling opening of juicy mandarin and mouth-watery kiwi leads you to a flirty floral heart comprised of jasmine Sambac and gardenia blossom…supported by ribbons of whipped, vanilla and velvet sandalwood
KKW for Kimoji Hearts Fragrance 💙 RIDE OR DIE Temptingly sweet, delightfully complex…Kimoji Hearts Ride or Die offers a delectable opening featuring luscious black berry and juicy purple plum … the heart is fierce with notes of night blooming jasmine and raspberry nectar – caramel swirls paired with tonka bean adds depth and elegance to the signature finish
Kardashian shared the details of the third offering, BFF, on Monday morning.
The launch will be the second for KKW Fragrance, with Kardashian launching her first three crystal-themed perfumes last year.
