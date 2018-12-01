Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Respond to Mother Kris’ Cameo in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner have nothing, but nice things to say about their “cool mom” Kris Jenner.

The reality stars shared their reactions to their momager’s iconic cameo in Ariana Grande‘s viral music video for single “Thank U, Next” released on Friday. In a video shared on Karadashian’s Instagram Story, Kris can be seen playing clips of her appearance inspired by Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You guys, this is what she makes us watch over and over and over again,” Kardashian said while out to dinner with her mom, as first reported by PEOPLE.

“SO F—ING FUNNY,” Kardashian also wrote on Instagram Story Friday, to which Grande responded: “Thanks for letting me borrow ur mom.”

Jenner also cheered her mother Kris’ standout appearance, writing “This is genius,” on her Instagram Story along with a clip from the Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video.

In the Mean Girls-inspired scene, Kris plays the role of Regina George’s mom, wearing a hilarious pink tracksuit and holding a camcorder. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gets the honor of closing out the star-studded video saying the words: “Thank you next bitch!”

The matriarch’s appearance has quickly become one of the most meme-able moments of the video.

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” Kris wrote on Instagram and Twitter, referencing one of the most quotable lines from the Tina Fey-created film while promoting the new video.

The montage also reminded KUWTK fans of an already popular Kris moment where she’s seen saying “you’re doing amazing sweetie!” during season 1 of the reality series while Kim posed for Playboy.

This is not Kris Jenner’s first scene-stealing cameo of the week. The reality star made a memorable appearance on NBC’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. The Christmas Special, starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, featured a sitcom-style storyline that saw Teigen struggling in the kitchen to prepare Christmas dinner for a holiday party.

Kris showed to help Teigen as her “Fairy Godmomager,” though rather than helping her with cooking she got her to sign a contract for a new headband product and officially made herself Chrissy’s mother. The hilarious scene was one of the highlights of the new Christmas special.

The “Thank U, Next” video featured many noteworthy celebrity appearances. Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet and Elizabeth Gillies all played roles in the video, which paid tribute to Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde.

Since its release at 3 p.m. ET the video has already been viewed more than 22 million times on YouTube.