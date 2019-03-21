Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Snap Adorable Zoo Day With North and Saint

Nothing like a day at the zoo with family to coax a smile out of Kanye West.

West, wife Kim Kardashian, son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4, took a trip to the San Diego Zoo to celebrate spring break recently, with Kardashian posting a number of videos and images of the fun day to her Snapchat Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whether the family was taking an up close and personal look at the zoo’s penguins, flashing a smile in front of a hippopotamus or cuddling up for a family photo, the trip looked like they were having a great time getting out of the house and enjoying the weather.

The newest member of the family, 2-month-old daughter Chicago, was nowhere to be seen in the photos, but a zoo day sounds like it could be pretty taxing for a little one like Chi.

The couple welcomed their third child in January after she was carried by a gestational surrogate due to pregnancy complications Kardashian had while expecting North and Saint.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote when announcing Chi’s birth. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

And while fans have since gotten several glimpses of the little girl on Kardashian’s social media, the mother-of-three has also explained the family resemblance in her own words on Twitter.

“The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in February to a fan asking about the newborn.

Chicago’s birth was followed just weeks after by that of Kylie Jenner’s baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, a daughter named Stormi Webster. And the Kardashian family is not done welcoming new babies into the world just yet. Khloé Kardashian is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now.

Photo credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff