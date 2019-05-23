Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Psalm’s Birth Certificate Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s fourth child, Psalm West, came into the world the same way as his older siblings — via the same trusted doctor who delivered all of Kardashian’s children.

According to the newborn’s birth certificate, which was published by TMZ, Psalm was delivered by Dr. Paul Crane at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, at 7:02 p.m. on May 9.

Crane also delivered Psalm’s older siblings: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, as well as almost every other Kardashian-Jenner child.

The birth was via surrogate, although Kardashian and West decided on a different woman to carry Psalm than who carried Chicago, because the woman who carried Chicago was unable to help this time around. The family turned to surrogacy after Kardashian was told it would be life-threatening for her to carry another child, as she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

Kardashian revealed the first photo of baby Psalm earlier this week, and of course fans found something to fret about in the sweet photo. In Kardashian’s post, she shared a screenshot of a text from husband West with a sweet note below it on Mother’s Day. “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” he wrote alongside a photo of sleeping Psalm.

The way the infant’s crib was set up had some fans worried that he was at risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“Anyone else freaking out about all the blankets and bumpers?!” one Twitter user wrote. “American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping the crib free of blankets & pillows until baby is 12 months old, as these can create a suffocation hazard. [Kanye West] Just looking out for a fellow dad.”

“I really hope Kim and Kanye only used the cushion thingie for the pic … Wish they had photographed wee Psalm lying flat and swaddled in an empty crib,” another person said.

While many at first wondered about the significance behind Psalm’s name, momager Kris Jenner explained what it meant at the Fresh Air Fund’s Annual Spring Benefit on Wednesday night.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian tweeted the day after her son’s May 9 birth. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”