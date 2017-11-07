Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Sell Bel-Air Mansion for Major Profit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sold their Bel-Air mansion for $17.8 million after buying the property in 2013 for $9 million, earning the couple a huge profit on the sale.

The 1-acre property boasts a 10,000 square-foot home, with Kardashian and West performing major renovations on the home before its sale. The couple sold the home with the help of Million Dollar Listing‘s Josh and Matt Altman.

“When they first bought this home, it had a very Mediterranean feel,” Josh told People. “Now, it’s been transformed into a very modern, minimalist style, but so beautiful.”

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home includes automatic windows, a pool, and stunning views of Los Angeles.

The sale marks the most expensive ever in the exclusive Bel-Air Crest neighborhood. The home was purchased by Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who is based in Silicon Valley and is pursuing a music career.

“Marina was looking for a creative and inspiring space, a place where she can be in her zone and work on her music,” Josh said. “She loved this house and the energy.”

Kardashian and West will move into their Hidden Hills, California, estate, which they have been renovating.

