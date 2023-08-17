Aaron Carter's House Sells After Infamous Bathroom Gets a Complete Remodel

Aaron Carter's house has been sold after the home's infamous bathroom where he passed away got a complete remodel. TMZ reports that the listening was held by Christie Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing, and the house closed on Wednesday for $765,000. The outlet noted that the property went on the market in April, with an asking price of just below $850,000.

The home is 4,131 square feet and has 7 bedrooms. It also features a pool and a jacuzzi, as well as a 4-car garage. Carter first bought the place back in 2019 for around $450,000. Notably, TMZ states that the bathroom — where Carter's body was found — received a big renovation, though no photos of it have been shared. All profits from the sale of the home are going to Carter's estate and into a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.

TMZ was the first to report Carter's death, though, at the time, the local sheriff's office confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted but Carter's cause of death currently remains undetermined. Deadline reports that "additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in."

Following Carter's shocking death, his brother Nick Carter — of the '90s pop boy band Backstreet Boys — took to Instagram to memorialize his younger sibling. "My heart is broken," he wrote in the post. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth....God,Please take care of my baby brother."

In April, Carter's cause of death was released following an autopsy. TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has issued their findings, determining that before his death Carter took alprazolam — the generic of Xanax — and inhaled compressed difluoroethane, which is the propellant used in cans of compressed air. The department states that, after this, Carter become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" and ultimately drowned.