Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Security Guards Draw Guns on Thieves

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s cars were burglarized in the driveway of their Bel-Air mansion early Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department says.

TMZ reports that an intruder vandalized and broke into three cars at the end of West-Kardashian driveway and ran away when the couple’s armed security team drew their weapons. LAPD tells Us Weekly that a second intruder was hiding in the bushes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A witness observed a suspect enter and exit the victim’s vehicle and then flee the location,” an LAPD PIO told Us Weekly. “A second suspect who was hiding in some bushes also fled the location. Suspect No. 1 took personal items from the victim’s vehicle.”

TMZ reports that the suspect made away with an iPhone belonging to one of West and Kardashian’s staffers.

More: Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback ‘Playboy’ Photo Shoot Pic

The suspect also reportedly robbed West and Kardashian’s neighbor, Kathy Griffin. Similar to the West-Kardashian burglary, the suspect broke into and trashed a car at the end of the driveway and stole a purse, which he later ditched nearby.

The burglary occurred one year after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. As previously reported, a group of armed men broke into her hotel room, tied her up in a bathtub and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry. Ten people were charged in the robbery.

TMZ reports that the decision to arm West and Kardashian’s security team with guns was in direct response to the Paris robbery.

Photo Credit: Getty Images