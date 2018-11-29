Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Make $25K Donation to Photographer Marcus Hyde Who Remains Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have donated $25,000 to their personal photographer Marcus Hyde after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident last month.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and West made the donation to Hyde’s GoFundMe page, which was created to help pay his hospital bills and medical treatments following the accident in October. The $25,000 donation helped the page reach $29,360 of it’s $10,000 goal.

“As many know, Marcus Hyde was in a serious car accident at the end of October, resulting in him being hospitalized with serious injuries. He is still currently being hospitalized and will be for quite some time. With that being said, he has a long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Kardashian also urged her fans to donate if they have the means.

“If you are able to help the family would be so grateful!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter following her own donation.

Hyde lost control of his vehicle while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 29. According to eyewitnesses, the Mercedes AMG CLS plummeted an estimated 200 feet down an embankment and was almost completely destroyed.

The Los-Angeles based artist was airlifted to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering seizures following the accident. At the time, a law enforcement source claimed Hyde had also suffered a critical head injury. Hyde is currently still in the hospital.

Upon hearing the news, Kardashian sent a public message of support, also asking her fans to keep Hyde in their prayers.

“I’m trying to find the perfect pictures but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @marcushyde,” Kardashian wrote over a picture of Hyde, captioning the image in a tweet with “Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde.”

In the days before the crash, Hyde traveled to Bali with Kardashian and her sisters, though in the years before that, he had already been connected to Kardashian, having been the man behind the lens of a number of Kardashian and West’s photos. Most recently, he was the photographer behind North West’s modeling debut in July, in which she starred alongside mom Kim and grandmother Kris Jenner in an installment of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign. He was also responsible for Kardashian’s recreation of Bo Derek’s iconic look from the 1979 film 10.