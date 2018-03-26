Kim Kardashian Fans Call Photoshop on New Pic

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers are pulling no punches when it comes to accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member of Photoshopping her latest skin-baring photo — for the second time in three days.

The 37-year-old shared a photo with her longtime makeup stylist, Mario Dedivanoic, promoting their cosmetics collaboration. In the snap, Mario sits in a simple black T-shirt while Kardashian stands next to him in a black one-piece swimsuit, showing off her cleavage and toned body.

“10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! @makeupbymario has taught me everything I know about make up!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned….”

While some of Kardashian’s stans left comments like “OMG” and “beautiful” (not to mention countless heart-eye emojis), many took to the comments section to call her out for editing her body in the photo.

“Yet still even Kim is not Kim without all that surgery and photoshop,” someone wrote.

“The magic of photoshop. Why try so hard to try to look like queen Beyoncé?” another person said.

“Too much photoshop,” someone else wrote.

“Photoshop is so weird here,” one follower said.

“You literally just photoshopped your stomach on a recent pic it was on the news. what makes us think you didn’t photoshop this,” one fan asked, referencing her post from over the weekend in which she was busted for using Photoshop.

In Saturday’s photo prior to taking part in the March for Our Lives rally, Kardashian posted a photo of herself in biker shorts, a gray top, a tan suede coat and flip-flops with the caption “Let’s March!”

At first glance the photo appears normal, with Kardashian looking like her usual self. But upon further inspection fans realized something was wrong with the photo. Namely, the jeep in the background of the shot had been warped so badly, it was now incredibly skinny, giving away that this picture had been heavily manipulated.

The comment section quickly took notice, mocking the reality star and whoever edited the photo.

“Photoshop Fail,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This is obviously edited.”

“Just me or did anyone else see the squashed car in the back. #photoshopped,” another comment read.

Kardashian, likely tired of being called out for editing her photos, disabled commenting on the photo. Despite the flub, the picture still had over 1.2 million likes by Saturday evening.