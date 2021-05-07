Kim Kardashian Hits the Gym in Revealing Swimsuit, and Khloe Kardashian Approves

✖

The Kardashian sisters are showing each other some love. After Kim Kardashian hit the gym in a revealing black swimsuit, sister Khloe Kardashian was quick to shower her with some praise. The sweet interaction came after Kim on Thursday shared the stunning workout photo of herself to Instagram, earning plenty of praise from her followers.

In the image, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be seen hard at work as she toned her muscles. However, rather than donning traditional workout wear, the SKIMS founder opted for a revealing black swimsuit that featured a large cutout in the front and dipping sides, showing off her toned physique. Kim also sported long platinum blonde locks. The post, which was captioned with a simple puzzle emoji, earned her plenty of love, including from Khloe, who jumped into the comments section to write, "Ok now you are just playing with my emotions."

The sweet interaction came amid tumultuous times for both Kardashian sisters. Along with recently filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, Kim recently found herself in the middle of a little legal trouble after she became embroiled in an international art-smuggling case over the statue "Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena.” The statue was seized by Homeland Security Investigations officials in May of 2016 as part of a $745,882 shipment containing 40 pieces worth of antiques and furniture addressed to Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust. A representative for Kardashian released a statement earlier this month denying any involvement in the alleged smuggling scheme, explaining that "this is the first that she has learned of its existence" and suggesting that statue "may have been purchased using her name without authorization and because it was never received, she was unaware of the transaction."

Khloe, meanwhile, has also found herself in some drama after Instagram model Sydney Chase alleged on a podcast that she "hooked up" with Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Thompson rekindled their relationship over the summer following multiple cheating scandals, and at this time, neither have publicly addressed the new cheating accusations, though Thompson reportedly sent cease and desist letters to both Chase and the podcast on which she made the claims.

All of the drama comes as the Kardashian family prepares to bid their reality TV series farewell. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to conclude this summer. The family will then appear on a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, who teased, "We talked about everything!"