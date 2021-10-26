Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Ex-Husband Kanye West in New Interview

Kim Kardashian still has love for estranged husband Kanye West. In a new profile for The Wall Street Journal, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, opened up about her rapper ex’s continued involvement in her life professionally. Acknowledging that West has “a piece of” her shapewear brand Skims, Kardashian credited West with giving the team not just “inspiration but also information.”

“I think he enjoys the process… Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me,” she continued. Kardashian even credits her former husband with encouraging her to simplify her branding. “He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” she explained. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

While Kardashian’s signature minimalistic chic look was traded in for some Yeezy-inspired Balenciaga looks throughout the summer and at the 2021 Met Gala, in which she came clothed completely encased in black material, the reality personality said she’s “back to minimalism,” joking, “I had a few moments. I had some fun.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage, but they have been spotted together several times while working on co-parenting children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian has remained largely quiet as to the reasons for their split, but admitted on a June episode of KUWTK that his desire to live in Wyoming was a contributing factor. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” she sobbed on the show. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids.”

The KKW Beauty founder did level a jab at her ex during her Saturday Night Live monologue while hosting earlier this month. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”