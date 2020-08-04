Kim Kardashian's Friend Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey

✖

Jonathan Cheban was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend while with his mother and a friend, the man who changed his name last year to Foodgod told police. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, who is good friends with Kim Kardashian, was spending time in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey when the alleged incident took place, his representative confirmed to PEOPLE. The robber allegedly stole a $250,000 Richard Mille watch after threatening the group by pointing a gun at Cheban's mother's head.

A news release from the Englewood Cliffs Police Department also confirmed receiving a call to 911 that reported the armed robbery Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., noting that two male suspects ran off from the scene to a street that leads to a nearby highway, where the group lost sight of them. "Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," the news release said. "Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."

The first suspect is described as a "dark-skinned Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s" wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers, and was identified as the man who approached Cheban in the driveway of a residence on East Bayview. "As he exited his vehicle, the suspect asked him what time it was. The suspect then brandished a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim and two other witnesses on scene," the release continued. "The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim." The other witnesses at the scene were unharmed. The first suspect then fled the scene on foot, where he met up with a second suspect, described as a "heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater." Police released a composite drawing of the first suspect, which can be seen here.

Authorities added, "This is an ongoing investigation at this time, and anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension or identification of the perpetrators of this crime is encouraged to contact the Englewood Cliffs Police Department Detective Bureau." Cheban has yet to comment on the robbery publicly. The robbery comes just over four years after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, which became international news before the suspects were eventually arrested.