Jonathan Cheban Reportedly ‘Flipped Out’ Over Kardashian ‘Family Feud’ Snub

The Kardashian-Jenner family filmed a Celebrity Family Feud episode over the weekend, with members of the West family as their opponents. But one friend, Jonathan Cheban, was allowed to take part after he reportedly “flipped out.”

The Kardashian-Jenner team includied Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Aunt CiCi, Kris Jenner and Kris’ mom, MJ. The West team included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and three of Kanye’s cousins. Cheban took part after he got angry backstage.

“Jonathan Cheban flipped out backstage because they paid for him to fly in from Miami and then they only wanted five contestants,” an insider told Page Six. “He had a huge blowout with Kris because she wanted her mom, MJ, on. They allowed Kris and MJ to play as one unit since Jonathan flipped out.”

The insider also spoiled the results from the episode. Khloe and Kendall played Fast Money and won. Kim also had a funny zinger, but did not get any points for it.

Kim was asked “What is a body part that you’re constantly bumping into things with?” “My butt,” Kim replied. Not too many other Americans have that problem, so the West side got zero points for the answer.

Cheban’s representative disputed the story, telling Page Six there was no “blow out.”

While Cheban did not chronicle the Celebrity Family Feud taping, Kim did on Saturday. She posted videos from behind the scenes and joked that Kanye has been waiting his whole life for a chance to be on the show. Kim also told a fan her daughter North came to the taping, but is “too young” to appear on the show.

The families played for charity, donating their winnings to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner was not there, likely because she became a mom on Feb. 1, when Stormi Webster was born. Kourney Kardahian, who has three kids, and Rob Kardashian, who is raising his one-year-old daughter Dream, were also not at the show.

The 44-year-old Cheban is a longtime friend of the Kardashian family, gaining fame thanks to his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and their spinoffs. He also had his own show, The Spin Crowd, which lasted one season in 2010. Last fall, it was reported that he plans on legally changing his name to “Foodgod.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs on ABC, but the network has not said when the Kardashian-Jenner vs. West episode will air.