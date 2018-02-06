Kim Kardashian Flaunts Enviable Abs in Sexy New Instagram

Milk, it does Kim Kardashian‘s body good! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb showed off her killer abs and enviable physique in a sexy new Instagram ad Tuesday.

The 37-year-old poses with a carton of milk and meal replacement shake in what appears to be an industrial kitchen for the shot, rocking only a cream crop top and matching thong accessorized by her long blonde locks.

Kardashian credited the Shake It Baby program with giving her “a kick in the right direction” after the holidays.

“We had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom’s party, Christmas and New Years…I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy.”

“The results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks,” she continued. “Because they’re all about getting women back on track.”

Fans were all over the E! star’s snatched waist and sensual curves.

“YES! BAWDYYYYY!” one fan said, enthusiastically.

“Wow, OK, look at her,” another echoed.

Overeating and lounging around weren’t Kardashian’s only problems during the holidays. The mother of two, (soon to be three!) experienced a heartbreaking stay in the hospital when her and rapper husband Kanye West‘s son Saint came down with a serious case of pneumonia.

After three days, the 2-year-old was sent home to recover, for which the KKW Beauty CEO expressed thanks.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she shared with followers.

“I just want to thanks every nurse [and] doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued in another tweet. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint,” the mom added with an angel emoji.