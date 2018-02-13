Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Fendi Fandom in Sheer Stockings

Kim Kardashian is taking brand loyalty to a new level!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member let her 107 million Instagram followers know Monday that she’s a “Fendi fan,” showing off her fit body while posing on all fours in a button-up shirt and sheer tights, both emblazoned with the famous Fendi monogram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shot appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo from a recent shoot she did for ODDA Magazine, in which she rocked the same outfit along with a fur coat while squatting next to Louis Vuitton branded trash cans that sparked a Twitter frenzy at the time.



Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate just a month ago, but the 37-year-old mom isn’t letting the new baby slow her down.

The KKW Beauty CEO has posed for a number of risque photoshoots since the birth of her daughter, including one in which she posed almost completely nude under a photoshoot while rocking blonde corn rows she called “Bo Derek braids” that triggered a accusations of cultural appropriation.

She also drew ire from fans after posing for a topless mirror shot that was taken by 4-year-old daughter North West, which the ladies of The View called “tacky and wrong,” while Piers Morgan dubbed it “creepy.”

But as always, the Selfish author is not letting her haters slow her down. As part of the promotion for her latest perfume line, which is heart-themed in time for Valentine’s Day, she sent hollow chocolate hearts containing a bottle of the new fragrance to some of her biggest fans and best friends, such as Paris Hilton and Busy Phillips, but also to some of her most prominent detractors, such as Wendy Williams, Taylor Swift and Morgan himself.

The move was dubbed “petty” as well as genius by many of her fans, especially as part of her ongoing feud with Swift.

Kardashian’s beef with the pop princess extends back to when husband West grabbed the mic from the young country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also gotten in on the messiness.

After Swift claimed West didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song Famous in which he said he “made that b— famous,” in reference to the End Game singer, Kardashian posted the receipts of a conversation in the form of a video on her Snapchat in 2016.

Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and has since embraced the imagery in her new album, Reputation.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian