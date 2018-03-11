Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Outed ‘Haters’ for Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian is coming clean about why she decided to give gifts to her haters on Valentine’s Day.

The reality star made headlines in February after she posted a list of her haters, whom she planned to send samples of her Kimoji Hearts perfumes as a marketing move on the romantic holiday.

On Thursday, Kardashian revealed on her blog, as reported by ELLE, the reason she decided to post the now infamous Instagram post.

“It was my way of saying they can talk s— about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me,” Kardashian wrote on a post on her app.

At the time, Kardashian announced she would be sending some fragrance samples to her friends, including Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and Paris Hilton. But after taking a closer at her distribution list, which she posted to her Instagram stories at the time, she also included some of her greatest enemies, including Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams and Blac Chyna.

Kardashian and Swift’s beef goes way back, to when husband Kanye West grabbed the mic from the young country singer at the Video Music Awards in 2009. Since then, Swift and West have been trading jabs back and forth, and Kardashian has also gotten in on the messiness.

After Swift claimed West didn’t call to consult her about a derogatory line in his song Famous in which he said he “made that b— famous,” in reference to the End Game singer, Kim posted the receipts that a conversation did happen in the form of a video on her Snapchat in 2016.

Since then, Swift has been declared a “snake” by many, and has since tried to embrace the imagery in her new album, Reputation.

Chyna’s feud with Kardashian stemmed from her former friend’s relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, with whom she had a daughter, 1-year-old Dream. Since the dramatic break-up, Rob and Chyna have traded accusations of domestic abuse, and the model has actually filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner, alleging the two conspired to ruin her career and get Rob & Chyna taken off the air.

In return, the duo alleges that the restraining order Chyna filed against Rob made it impossible to film the show, resulting in its cancellation.