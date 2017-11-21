Kim Kardashian Makes Emotional Plea for Victim of Human Trafficking

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

After the story of 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown being convicted of murder for defending herself from her kidnapper went viral, Kim Kardashian has made an emotional plea to see the young girl go free.

Kardashian’s plea was in response to a post about Brown’s story of “being sex-trafficked by a pimp” at the age of 16, “being repeatedly drugged and raped by different men,” and then being “purchased by a 43 year old child predator” whom she managed to defend herself from by shooting him, only to be sentenced to life in prison.

On the surface, Brown’s story would seem to be new, but the reality is that it goes all the way back to 2004 when she was originally arrested for the crime of murdering her captor.

The jury sentenced Brown to life in prison, which was dictated by the laws in place at that time. She would only be eligible for parole after serving 51 years, which would make her 67 years old, according to a story from Fox 17.

Since then, the laws have changed and now no one who is 18 or younger can be charged with prostitution.

Derri Smith, the Founder of End Slavery TN, who is familiar with Brown’s case said, “[There’s] no such thing as a child prostitute or a teen prostitute, I think we’ve had to have a cultural mind shift.”

Smith also spoke directly about Brown’s situation and stated, “She did kill someone, she deeply regrets it, but she was a child and she was being exploited.”