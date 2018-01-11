Social Media Treasures Kim Kardashian’s Designer Trash Cans

Kim Kardashian’s trash is a normal person’s treasure. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared a photo of designer garbage cans on Instagram Thursday and the internet had a lot to say about the luxury.

It’s not confirmed that the cans, decorated with the Louis Vuitton logo, belong to Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, and the KKW Beauty CEO didn’t offer an explanation as to where she found the beautiful bins. After that post, however, she snapped pictures of a wishing well as well as a few selfies with DJ Sita Abellan

Regardless of who owns the designer trash, Twitter-verse couldn’t help but go all in with jokes about their own lives and the lives of a celeb.

Kardashian and West will soon be filling up their (maybe) designer trash cans with a lot more diapers soon! The couple is expecting their third child via a surrogate, who is set to give birth to a baby girl “any day now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Thursday.

“They are fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home,” the insider added of the family’s excitement.

While every move the famous couple makes is generally documented on camera, their surrogate’s identity and life has remained private throughout the pregnancy.

“The surrogate’s comfort and safety is incredibly important to [Kardashian and West],” another insider told ET.

When Kardashian revealed the news on her family’s E! reality show, she told her sisters she was not sure how to act while expecting a baby through a surrogate.

“It’s kind of weird when it’s not you, so I just don’t know whether to start eating doughnuts and celebrating like old times or just go to the gym,” she told Kourtney Kardashian on a December episode.

She also admitted she feels “disconnected” from the happy news of her expanding family.

“It is a weird dynamic, like I go to all the doctor’s appointments, and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a balance of how much you wanna be in their lives,” she continued. “I don’t want to be that person who’s trying to control that every move.”

